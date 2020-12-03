Aperio Group LLC Buys 7,396 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.