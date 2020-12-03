Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
See Also: Economic Reports
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.