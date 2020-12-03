Aperio Group LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.