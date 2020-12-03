Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.37% of Fluor worth $128,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

