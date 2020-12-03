Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.