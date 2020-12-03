BlackRock Inc. Has $135.29 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $135,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after buying an additional 728,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 633,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,439. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITCI opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

