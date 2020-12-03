Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,789,000 after buying an additional 503,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 143.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,256,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

