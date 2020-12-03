Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

EGBN stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

