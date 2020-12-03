Aperio Group LLC Has $715,000 Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of PC Connection worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PC Connection by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.84. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

