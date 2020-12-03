Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,329 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Fulton Financial worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

