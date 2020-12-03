Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 149.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,579,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 946,386 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after buying an additional 814,709 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 802,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 660,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 335,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

