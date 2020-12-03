Sei Investments Co. Has $1.36 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 352.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 665,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.