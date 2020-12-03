Sei Investments Co. Purchases 41,267 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

