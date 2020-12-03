Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

