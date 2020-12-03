Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,134 shares of company stock valued at $35,483,543. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.11.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $293.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $298.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

