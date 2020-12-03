Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.52% of Matrix Service worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Matrix Service by 351.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $259.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

