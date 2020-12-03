Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $154,000 Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,923 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

NYSE:CVA opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

