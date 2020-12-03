Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 13,270 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,764 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock valued at $69,511,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

