4,730 Shares in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 52.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 230,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 223.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

