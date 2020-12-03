Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $212,000 in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112,910.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

HIBB stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $719.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

