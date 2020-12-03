Lountzis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2,058.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.08 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $2,092.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

