Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,179 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.9% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2,092.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

