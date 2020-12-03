Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 239.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,608,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,544,283 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $417,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

AAPL stock opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2,092.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

