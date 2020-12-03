Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 267,930 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 277.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 93,760 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 293.4% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 386.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 248,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 197,110 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 280.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,092.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

