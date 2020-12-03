Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,536 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 293.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,092.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

