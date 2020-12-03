Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,110 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $123.08 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2,092.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

