First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.11 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.05.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,056. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHAK stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -392.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $86.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

