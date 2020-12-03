Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.5% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 39.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.97. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

