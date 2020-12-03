Beddow Capital Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,092.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

