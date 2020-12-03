LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.