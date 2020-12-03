First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 239.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544,283 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $417,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $2,092.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.