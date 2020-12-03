Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,715 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 52.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

Shares of NVAX opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

