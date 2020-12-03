Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Athenex worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,037,941 shares of company stock worth $22,478,746. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATNX opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

