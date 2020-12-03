Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,856 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 106.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

