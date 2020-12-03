Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after buying an additional 2,050,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $24,447,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $61,674.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,093.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,550 shares of company stock worth $12,021,833. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARG opened at $24.98 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

