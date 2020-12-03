Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,993 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,705,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 148.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,342,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 801,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 2,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 624,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 599,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

