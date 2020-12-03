Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,181 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,253,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $44,706.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,404 shares of company stock worth $7,201,622 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

