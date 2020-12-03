Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of MacroGenics worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,453. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $375,446.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,487. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of MGNX opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.49. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

