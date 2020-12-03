Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $11,614,000. No Street GP LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,015,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

