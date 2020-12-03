60,380 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Quanterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

QTRX stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $98,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $53,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.