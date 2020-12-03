Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,564.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

