RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.73 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $53,594.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $36,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $88,110 and have sold 638,932 shares worth $19,893,854. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

