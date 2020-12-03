AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in AECOM by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AECOM by 22.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

