Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of TrueBlue worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.81. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

