Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,252 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 169,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $723.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,730 shares of company stock valued at $256,077. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

