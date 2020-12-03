Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 256,464 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

