Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 449.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Insperity by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,192,000 after buying an additional 445,598 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 375,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,326,000 after acquiring an additional 306,575 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 97.1% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $5,176,510. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

