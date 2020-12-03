Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

