Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of SI-BONE worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,181,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $42,777.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,170.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock worth $4,655,269. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIBN opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $751.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

