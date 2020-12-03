Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.17 Million in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

